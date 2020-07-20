Unelected people can’t make decisions: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the parliamentary system did not allow unelected people to be part of the country’s decision-making process.

Speaking to the media here, the minister noted that only elected lawmakers could make decisions about Pakistan and that dual nationals were barred from becoming members of the National Assembly under the Constitution.

“How can dual nationals be part of the cabinet then,” he asked. The minister’s reaction came after it emerged that at least four special assistants to the prime minister hold dual nationalities.

Chaudhry went on to add that the problems the incumbent PTI-led government currently faced were created by its own members. Chaudhry, the science minister, also took a jibe at the Opposition parties, saying: “The PML-N does not even know who is going to lead them, whereas for the PPP, [former president] Asif Zardari has worked hard to make it ‘Sindh’s party’.