Unearth hidden resources

IN his maiden news conference after assuming the charge of office, Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan touched upon some of the very important aspects and matters pertaining to his Ministry. He described the fuel pricing mechanism in the country as flawed saying the diesel should be cheaper than petrol, and if he indeed manages to bring down the prices of diesel that is used in heavy vehicles for transportation of goods, it will be a great relief not only to the transporters but also the consumers as it will bring down the transportation cost of shifting the goods to markets.

Then he also emphasized the need for expediting efforts for exploration of oil reserves. In fact Sarwar is not the first minister who is making such a commitment. In the past also one heard the newly appointed ministers making such statements but regrettable part is that no worthwhile effort appeared on the end of successive governments to explore the huge oil reserves and other natural resources in the country. How Sarwar is different from his predecessors will be seen through his actions on the ground. Strategically located Balochistan province has proven reserves of oil and the very statement of former Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon is also on record who stated that an American Company is close to finding major oil reserves close to Pak-Iran border, which were described as even bigger than the Kuwaiti reserves. The Government has reportedly already taken an undertaking from the American Company to set up a generation complex worth $10 billion. Indeed if that oil comes to the system after discovery, it will be enough to put the country stand on its own feet economically and become self-reliant in energy. Since security situation stands much improved in Balochistan, therefore, special focus should be given to find the hidden resources in the province which will also help remove sense of deprivation and grievances of Baloch people. Up till now the gas being pumped from Sui has met domestic requirements and indeed exploration in the province will lead to new discoveries not only of oil and gas but several other precious resources such as gold and copper. We expect that the new Minister Petroleum will go beyond verbal statements and take real practical steps on the ground to exploit the potential of the country so far hidden under ground in Balochistan and other provinces. This will be a great service to the nation and help the country break the begging bowl once and for all.

