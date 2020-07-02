UNDP translates Covid-19 booklet into Urdu

Islamabad

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has translated a booklet on COVID-19 in Urdu language to help the people understand the nature of disease and the dangers associated with it, a UNDP official said here on Thursday.

According to the official, the Urdu translation of the booklet containing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines would help the people of Pakistan save from the deadly virus. The booklet, he said, was being distributed by hand among children and their families who were registered with the Special Education Department.—APP