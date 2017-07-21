UNDP, CPNE to intensively build media skills on reporting climate change in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

A seminar was held in Karachi to intensively build media skills on reporting on climate change finance in Pakistan. In the seminar, a CPNE and UNDP handbook, Climate Smart Reporting: A Handbook for Journalists & Communication Professionals, was launched. The guidebook launch was under an initiative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) called Strengthening the Governance of Climate Change Finance. Under this programme the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) is providing editors and journalists in Pakistan with the tools and support to mainstream climate change issues and finance into everyday reporting of economic, social and other issues in the country.

Speaking at the event Glenn Hodes, Climate Policy & Finance Specialist of UNDP said “Pakistan’s poverty rate may be declining and the country is working towards achieving development goals set out by Agenda 2030, but large challenges, such as climate change, threaten to undermine decades of development progress.

Dr Jabbar Khattak, Chairman Project & Programme of CPNE said at the event “the media in Pakistan has a central role to play when it comes to information on climate change finance– that’s why it is so important to gather journalists and editors together to discuss issues that are going to become increasingly prominent and the way the media should respond to them. With a healthy, robust media you have a group that can play a role for the population as an educator, an early warning system, a form of dialogue between government and the population, and a way to make clear where public funds are going and who they are designed to help.”