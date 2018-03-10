Undocumented Afghans to be deported from next month

Islamabad

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Safron Lt General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch has said that process of deporting undocumented Afghan refugees will start from first week of April.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Friday, he said that around 400,000 Afghan refugees had opted not to register themselves and they will be treated as aliens, not refugees.

The minister said that around one million Afghan refugees got themselves registered.

To another question, Abdul Qadir Baloch said that 19 projects of education and 14 in health have been completed in border areas of Balochistan. Meanwhile, he said that no Frontier regions/areas of Balochistan fall under the ambit/ jurisdiction of Ministry of SAFRON. He said that no development funds pertaining to Balochistan are routed through this Ministry, however, he said under the Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) projects, 36 projects costing Rs. 743.38 million have been executed since 2013 in four Pashtun bordering districts of Balochistan. Replying to another question, the minister said that it was decided in All Parties Conference(APC) held here last year that afghan refugees would be send back to their origin country. The repatriation of these migrants would be made possible with a suitable way so that they would not face any difficulty, he added.

The children of the Afghan refugees who are studying in Pakistan, he said, would be awarded study visas adding that business visas would also be given to those refugees having business in the country.

He said that those refugees who are unregistered and living illegally in the Pakistan would be send back strictly. —APP