‘Underwater Pakistan needs help’: Biden makes passionate appeal for Pakistan at UNGA

New York: President of the United States Joe Biden on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to the international community to help flood-hit Pakistan.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Joe Biden said: “Pakistan is still under water, needs help.” The President told a packed gathering of world leaders in the iconic hall of the General Assembly, including the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Tune in as I deliver remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. https://t.co/4mVFkRRR8J — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2022

Highlighting the impact of the changing climate on the world, Biden said: “Families are facing impossible choices, choosing which child to feed and wondering whether they’ll survive. This is the human cost of climate change. And it’s growing, not lessening.”

In an attempt to tackle global food insecurity, Biden announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance, building on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year.

PM Shehbaz will address the UNGA session on September 23. He will focus on the challenges faced by Pakistan in the wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

