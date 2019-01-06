Understanding spirit of democracy

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

AS the world evolved, so did the people and the systems that govern people. The concept of democracy was given by Greeks hundreds of years before Christianity. The word ‘ democracy’ comes from its Greek roots’ Demos’ meaning ‘ people’ and ‘Kretos’ meaning to rule. Hence it quite literally means the rule of the people. However, the definition of democracy is different for different people in different times and places, particularly in Pakistan, for decades the ruling class, civil and military, has exploited the people in the name of democracy. Greek philosopher, Aristotle who disliked democracy and criticized it bitterly reduced the definition to merely “rule of the mob” whereas, political scientists of the later eras look at it from positive lenses. According to Seely “democracy is “ Government in which everyone has a share”. This definition looks at the positive and inclusive side of democracy. The most modern common and widely accepted definition of democracy is in the words of the former US President Abraham Lincoln, who defined democracy as; “government of the people, by the people, and for the people”. Sadly, democracy has never been for its people in Jinnah’s State.

Let us have a candid view on modern democracy which inspired the developing countries including Pakistan. Modern democracy of today is the result of the English Parliamentarian system, which is successfully working in Europe. America was a British colony, got independence from Britain in 1776 and introduced a new democracy in the world which is called presidential democracy. American founding fathers did not borrow the Parliamentary system from their masters (British), however, they adopted two fundamental philosophies; the popular sovereignty and checks and balances. Popular sovereignty means the people are real sovereign and they have the authority to change their rulers if they fail to deliver (John Locke). The second core concept is ‘checks and balances’ it means political institutions including the American President do not have unlimited powers. They are accountable and equal before law. Indeed, the supremacy of law nurtures democratic norms and values. I am leaving questions for the readers; have Pakistani rulers ever submitted themselves before law? Was there ‘check and balance’ to control or challenge the powers of Prime Minster and President?

Democracy may be the best form of government, but it is also the hardest. The government that is to work according to the ‘General Will’ of the people and that holds them sovereign require certain conditions to be successful. Firstly, democracy demands for the people to be educated and politically aware about their rights and for them to be well aware of the political leaderships, their character and their contribution to their constituency and country. Democracy is the best from in the developed world where people are enlightened and united about their emancipation, and fundamental rights in all aspects of life. They know their values, systems, rights ad responsibilities to the state and to the citizens. This factor can also be found in the developing world, for example, in Pakistan, where contemporary political landscape is quite rapidly changing because of increasing interest of public in their political role.

Secondly, democracy also demands for the people to stay watchful and active. It requires their active participation in the public affairs or it would be no different from the autocracies of past where people were considered ‘servants ‘only followed orders of the sovereign. Thirdly, in a successful democracy, the air is filled with an exchange of rights and duties. People are given the rights to movement, residence, speech, opinion, shelter, trade and all freedoms that do not harm to the state or its interests and any other citizens (minority). It only makes sense that people, if are to be sovereign, should also enjoy all the basic rights.

Fourthly, the role of Opposition is critical and core for a successful democratic system. It keeps the people informed about the dealings of the government; it also acts as a filter to eliminate mistakes by government and also as a watchdog to stop anyone misusing power. Ironically, the elected opposition parties as legislators have always failed to play a constructive role in Pakistan’s democracy. Currently, opposition’s political behavior is not democratic and neither have they understood their role as legislators. Unfortunately, democracy is always hijacked by non-democrats in developing countries, and Pakistan comes first. Presently, elected legislators are defending their Party leaders (Zardari-Nawaz Sharif), did people elect them to defend corrupt and corruption? Nutshell: Democracy without its core values cannot succeed and the country, where people seem blind follower of their political leaders cum exploiters, cannot claim ‘true democracy’. Let us heap of hope that the present government would make Pakistan a true democratic state which has never been in Pakistan’s political history.

— The writer is PhD, Assistant Professor Politics and IR, at International Islamic University Islamabad.

