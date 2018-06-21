Understanding genetic risks to buffalo populations

Kanwal Zahra and Dr. Wasim Shehzad

NILI-Ravi cross-bred buffalo is an admirable example of hybrid vigor as the traits from both Nili and Ravi breeds were naturally inculcated into this new breed. Distributed throughout the Punjab province, its presence in other provinces of Pakistan was also reported. “Punjakali”, as they call it, is a fleshy mound of more than 700 Kgs on average. Among Pakistani dairy breeds, Sahiwal cows were the center of attention, but mentioned by many, the milk potential of Nili-Ravi is far better.

As a low cholesterol protein source, buffalo milk is preferred food item in the country. Buffalo farming is being encouraged by Government of Punjab. The article aims at discussing genetic diseases of buffaloes which are not a focus point currently in the country. Genetic diseases are transferred to the next generations and cure is not likely in most of the cases. Diseased animals cause direct loss to farm economies by disturbing the animal count and related commodities. Buffaloes, like other animals, are all the time at risk of genetic, metabolic and infectious diseases.

Buffalo farmers frequently face these situations at their farms. Various contagious and infectious diseases of the buffaloes were addressed by many on various portals but genetic diseases were less touched. This risk factor needs attention and awareness as the genetic diseases are difficult or altogether impossible to cure in many cases. The carrier animals having mutated genes can be screened among a dairy herd prior selective breeding by using the benefit of diagnostic tests available for many disorders. For the general awareness, commonly encountered buffalo disorders are described below with a brief account on disease symptoms:

1. Achondroplasia: It is a genetic disorder affecting bone growth. The defective osteogenesis results in abnormal development with wide ranging phenotypic variations like lethal disorders, semi lethal cases or either viable animals. Bulldog calf is one among them. Representative features of achondroplasia include an average-sized trunk, short limbs and macrocephaly.

2. Arthrogryposis: It is an autosomal recessive malformation characterized by curvature of the limbs, multiple articular rigidity and muscular dysplasia. It may involve one, two (bimelic), three or all four (tetramelic) limbs and the axial skeleton.

3. Cerebellar hypoplasia: Cerebellar hypoplasia is a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is smaller than usual or not completely developed. It is a rare embryonic developmental disorder which can be genetic or can occur sporadically. Cerebellar hypoplasia causes uncoordinated motion and jerky movements. Affected calves showed symptoms like difficulty in suckling, tremors, involuntary movements of the ears, blindness and inability to walk.

4. Epitheliogenesis imperfecta: This recessive hereditary condition characterized by the congenital missing of epithelium on the skin and oral mucosa. The lesions consist of irregular patches of missing hair and squamous epithelium of skin, on the distal extremities and over extensive areas of limbs, muzzle, nostrils, cheeks, tongue, hard palate, and esophagus. The lesions may vary in size. The defect is usually life threatening.

5. Hemimelia: It is a developmental anomaly characterized by the absence or shortening of the lower portion of the limbs. The condition may involve the bones of the limbs and is designated as fibular ortibial hemimelia. Transversal hemimelia or congenital amputation is the lack of limb distal structures, normally developing proximally to the malformed limb and being amputated at different points distally.

7. Micropthalmia: It is a congenital eye defect with abnormally small one or both eyeballs. In some affected cases the eyeball may appear to be completely missing, even in the presence of eye tissue and can result in significant vision loss. Microphthalmia may be described as syndromic or non-syndromic (isolated) as the affected animals may also have other eye abnormalities, including cataracts, narrowed palpebral fissure and micro-cornea.

8. Myotonia: Hereditary myotonia is a collection of neuromuscular disorders characterized by prolonged contraction of the skeletal muscles after voluntary contraction or electrical stimulation. The affected animals exhibit muscle hypertrophy and stiffness.

9. Shistosomus reflexus: It is a rare and fatal congenital disorder. In ruminants, its defining features include spinal inversion, exposure of the abdominal viscera because of a fissure of the ventral abdominal wall, limb ankylosis, positioning of the limbs adjacent to the skull and, lung and diaphragm hypoplasia. Variable components of schistosomus reflexus include scoliosis, cleft sternum, exposure of thoracic viscera, and abnormalities of the digestive and urogenital systems.

10. Suprabasilaracantholytic mechanobullous dermatitis: Acanthylosis is a skin disease characterized by sloughing of haired skin, hooves, and horns. It can result from genetic, autoimmune or infectious proteolytic causes. Affected calves were detected shortly after birth by the presence of lesions affecting the distal extremities, the scapular and gluteal regions, and the tip of the tail.

11. Vitiligo: Vitiligo or leukoderma is a multifactorial skin disorder in humans and other animals. It involves autoimmune-mediated destruction of melanocytes which causes depigmentation by spontaneous loss of melanin. It progresses slowly and condition is rare in buffaloes. The genetics of vitiligo in buffaloes need further studies.

There are available reliable molecular based genetic tests for few cattle diseases. The need of the time is to develop such methods which test more animals in less time as correct diagnosis paves the way to control and eradication of the disease. At Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT), University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, genetic testing of some common hereditary diseases of buffaloes is in progress under the supervision of Director IBBT, Dr. Wasim Shehzad. The Vice chancellor of UVAS, Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha is very keen and takes special interest in dairy development projects and their accessibility to farmers. The tests will be soon available for screening of dairy and meat buffaloes.