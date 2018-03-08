Understand psychology

I want to highlight a serious psychological issue regarding our society. Anxiety is stigmatized disorder; most of us feel anxious, tense in the face of threatening or stressful situation many times a day. General anxiety and panic anxiety are the main symptoms. When we talk about anxiety, we have to keep one thing in mind that this small disorder leads a person to the severe health issues and this is very dangerous for human life.

During sever panic attacks, the person fears that he will die, as many as 28% of adults have occasionally panic attacks, especially during the time of stress. People with anxiety disorder may believe that they have a life-threatening illness. It’s my request to the readers to take a regular psychological check-up so that they lead a life without fear and also aware the people around them.

AYESHA MIR

Karachi

