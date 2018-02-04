Underpass construction on Murree Road CTP devise traffic plan

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) have formulated a traffic plan to regulate city traffic and facilitate the motorists during construction period of underpass, being constructed near Gulshandadan Khan Jamia Mosque at Murree Road.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Shahid Ali Yousaf, the government has started construction work of a pedestrian underpass at Gulshandadan Khan, Murree Road near Double Road Turn so the motorists are advised to use alternate roads including Airport Road via Koral Express Way, Pindora, Kattarian Road, Peshawar Road, Double Road, 9th Avenue, Pirwadhai Road to travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

CTP have made all arrangements to regulate traffic on Murree Road during the construction period, he said and urged the motorists to avoid using Murree Road particularly Chandni Chowk to Faizabad, Murree Road section which would help lessen the traffic load in the area.

Inspectors and Wardens have been deployed in the area to facilitate the road users.

He said, the motorists including Public Service Vehicles should not violate traffic rules and strictly follow parking instructions of CTP. Action in accordance with the law would be taken against parking rules violators, he added. The citizens seeking help and guidance can use traffic helpline, 051-9272616, Yousaf Ali Shahid added.—APP