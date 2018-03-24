Underpass at Punjab Colony

Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan. Nowadays it is undergoing lots of development to maintain this city as one of the modern cities of the world. As a citizen of Karachi, I have been observing these developments for quite some time, especially construction of Underpass near Punjab Colony.

For the last six months; Punjab Colony which is connecting path to Clifton and Defence, facing the worst traffic situation due to this construction. The slow process of construction is making the life of the people living nearby miserable. I live in the same area and slowly drifting to become an asthmatics patient because of the dust and germs it is spreading. Our provincial government should give a definite date for completion of work so that people at least know how long they have to bear this brunt.

ERUJ IMAD

Karachi

