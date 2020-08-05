Under Siege!

Hamid Asghar Khan

Ambassador Of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan to The Kingdom of Morocco

Quaid-e-Azam described Pakistan’s Foreign Policy as one of friendliness and goodwill towards all; “We do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation”. The wisdom of thissagacious ideology holds even more true today, when mankind is faced with ever more complex challenges of sustainability, climate change and disease, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan’s immediate neighbourhood has remained hostage to upheaval, wars, conflict and strife, none more intractable than the unresolved Kashmir dispute, dating back topartition in 1947.As a consequence, our region todayis among the least integrated in the world, embroiled in expensive arms races and violent animosity,that detract from the important tasks of human and national development.

The magnificent splendours, pristine beauty and serene simplicity of Kashmir are such, that the valley has been described in history as a spiritual emotion rather than just a location. The gurgling of brooks, tranquil flow of rivers and the whispering of wind through its forests inspired many a poet and romantic in its peaceful past.

Tragically, for the last 72 years, this splendorous valley has echoed to the sound of gunshots and teargas, screams and strife, accompanied by the wails of widows and mothers, having lost their children at the hands of cruel, callous oppressors. The denial of their basic freedoms has turned occupied Kashmir into a paradise lost, thepopulation protesting and resisting their forced subjugation, increasingly suppressed, by all manner of inhuman brutality.

On the outbreak of hostilities, India itself had gone to the United Nations which helped broker a ceasefire,butstipulated a plebiscite take place to allow the Kashmiris to determine their future. Numerous UN Security Council Resolutions followed in subsequent years, but an intransigent India has been steadfast in denyinga plebiscite, brazenly reneging on its sovereign commitmentover the decades.

This crisis has triggered repeated conflict.Bombardment and repeated clashes at the line of control present a violent backdrop for the peaceful, yet unrelenting quest for freedom by the Kashmiri civilian population.Protests, riots,and uprisingshave become a way of life in Indian militaryoccupied Kashmir, testifying to the local population’s deep-rooted antipathy towards India.

These demonstrations are invariably violently supressed by ever increasing Indian military and security forces.Now numbering 900,000 troops, this deployment has turned Indian military occupied Kashmir intothe most militarized conflict zone in the world, with one armed soldier for every 9 civilians, be they man woman or child.

In the last two decades over 95,000 innocent Kashmiris have lost their lives at the hands of Indian occupation forces. Countless others are injured, many have simply disappeared. Three generations of innocent souls have suffered brutal repression, accompanied by the reek of gunpowder and the grim spilling of much innocent blood.

As if this were not enough, on 5 August, 2019, perhaps the unkindest cut of all was delivered, in stark violation of UN resolutions, and with utter disregard of international law. India unilaterallytook the illegal action ofrevoking Article 370-theconstitutional provisionguaranteeing the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir. This along with revocation of Article 35-Ahas utterly deprived the Kashmiris of the special protections and provisions that had been guaranteed.

Spontaneous, fiery, and indignant public protests erupted over this fresh injustice, and were met with brutal force, including the use of illegal pellet guns resulting in mass blindings, the forced disappearance of youth activists, and cold- hearted violence against women and the elderly.

A long-term military curfew was imposed, ending any semblance of normal life. The imprisonment of significant local politicians-even those hitherto inclined towards India, and the suspension of internet, telephone and mediaaccess to the areacompleted the latest military siege of occupied Kashmir.

The Indian militaryis an occupying force, and has turned Kashmir into the world’s largest jail with 8 million people under siege. The youth now deprived of jobs, business opportunities, family lands and a clear future,continue to lead thelegitimate struggle for their freedom.

The recent illegal issuance of thousands of domicile certificates to non-local Hindus is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention. Enabling non-Muslim outsiders to settle in a forcibly occupied Muslim territory now threatens the very social fabric, way of life and future of the Kashmiris. Dreadful similarities with Nazi resettlement programs are hard to ignore in the face of this demographic apartheid.

There has been global concern and condemnation of the unjustifiable, inhuman, illegal and ill-advised steps taken as a result of Prime Minister Modi’s narrow, hardline,extremist agenda. Not confined to rhetoric alone, his misguided military misadventures against both Pakistan, as well as China have resulted in loss of lives, credibility and embarrassment for India. The whole region has become more insecure.

Global challenges such as the devastating outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic compel us to acknowledge the degree of mankind’s interconnectivity, and the need for cooperative and collaborative efforts to address common challenges. The post pandemic economic downturn is pushing countless millions towards poverty. The collective demands of health, education, sanitation and infrastructure are going unmet. The focus needs to be on reform and innovation, sustainability and preservation, not violence and war.

The Pakistan government is moving constructivelytowards a more tolerant, mutually cooperative future. Our Kartarpur Corridor is being hailed globally as a ‘corridor of peace’, a shining example of the inclusive and respectful approach that is required towards all religions. Numerous other overtures have been made to India in the interest of good neighbourliness and regional peace-all to no avail.

Regrettably, Prime Minister Modi continues to follow vitriolic policies based on a narrow, bigoted view, keeping an entire region hostage to heightened tensions and violence. He is misguided in attempting to shackle the spirit of freedom of an entire people through force of arms. History is witness that such futile actions are destined for abject failure.

Despite savage killings, mass graves, disappearances, rapes and blindings, the indomitable spirit and desire for freedom of the hapless, tormented Kashmiris remains proudly unconquered.The long dark night of suffering under a brutal, inhuman Indian military occupationmust come to an end.It is time for sanity and peace to prevail.