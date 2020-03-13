Under proceeding high profile scams reviewed

Staff Reporter

A meeting was held, chaired by Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo here in his office to review high profile scams/matters under proceedings in Anti-Corruption Establishment East Zone Karachi. Chairman Anti-Corruption Muhammad Wasim Ahmed, Director Sohail Ahmed Qureshi and other officers also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting, Director Anti-corruption Sohail Ahmed Qureshi told that six cases against officers/officials and beneficiaries of Sindh Excise Department were under investigation and challans were being submitted.

They were found involved in creating of fictitious documents for illegal registration of illegal vehicles. He added, ‘A surprise visit was paid to the office of Ex- Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam and others on allegation of their involvement in mis-allocation of funds / illegal works, carried out in the name of (M&R ) Maintenance and Repair in many districts and embezzlement of massive M&R budget’ .

The meeting was further informed about surprise visit to office of Executive Engineer Education Works Division District Thatta and others on allegation of substandard work in Thatta. Another raid was conducted against officers and officials of DMC Malir/others for misappropriation and embezzlement of funds and sanctioned budget of Rs. 300 million. Besides this several cases against Revenue Department and SBCA regarding land fraud of Naya Nazimabad and Scheme 33 and illegal construction of buildings in Gulshan Town and Jamshad Town were also reviewed in detail. A raid against Principal Govt Degree Girls College North Karachi was also reviewed who was found involved in misappropriation of huge budget.

Addressing the meeting Provincial minister for Anti-corruption, Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo directed the officers to work hard on these cases and bring them to logical end and get the involved people punished so that no officer/official might dare for corruption in future as well. He said that there was a clear direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah not to tolerate any corruption in Sindh Departments and develop a zero tolerance against corrupt mafia.