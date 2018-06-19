Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss as Brazil stumble at World Cup

Saint Petersburg :Battered and bruised by a barrage of Swiss fouls, Neymar hobbled out of the Rostov Arena after failing to inspire Brazil to victory in their World Cup opener. The world’s most expensive player said his latest knock is “nothing to worry about” but there is concern over whether he can perform to the levels needed to lead his country to a sixth World Cup title after four months out of competitive football. Neymar’s club season with Paris Saint-Germain ended when he broke a bone in his foot in February. To the frustration of many in the French capital, he spent much of his recovery time back in Brazil with the intention of getting in the best shape possible for a potentially career-defining tournament. A stunning individual run and finish on his return in a pre-tournament friendly against Croatia and his 55th international goal against Austria a week later appeared to ease fears over his fitness. But as many of the fancied teams at the World Cup have found so far in Russia, friendly performances mean little when the competition kicks off for real and Brazil were found wanting against an aggressive and well-organised Swiss side. Neymar was fouled 10 times, more than any player in a single World Cup match since Alan Shearer 20 years ago, and provoked Switzerland’s three yellow cards for Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schaer and Valon Behrami. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos’s handling of the Swiss tactics divided opinion among fans and commentators as some called for greater protection for one of the world’s best players, while many believed Neymar was too quick to go to ground.

