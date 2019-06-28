Uncontrollable dollar

THE rupee continued its downward march in search for a base

for the second successive day on Thursday ahead of International Monetary Fund’s formal approval of the Extended Fund facility of $ 6 billion for Pakistan next week. The currency depreciated by a fresh Rs 1.89 to Rs 164.05 to the US dollar compared to Wednesday’s close at Rs 162.16.

The massive fresh devaluation of rupee has been observed despite assurance of new Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir, that there would be no free-float in the market as it was not suitable for the country’s economy. He had said that the exchange rate would be market-based. The significant hike in the value of the US dollar has raised fear that prices of essential commodities, particularly imported products, would follow the similar trend. Already price of Gold has hit new high whilst the people are also concerned over increase in the prices of essential items. It is time for the government to act fast to stabilize the rupee and economy. At a time when the country is facing serious balance of payment crisis, how can the country allow the currency exchange rate to be determined by market forces? Economic experts have now also started comparing country’s poor economic situation to the one that Indonesia faced in 1997 and they are stating Pakistan is making the same mistakes that pushed Jakarta towards the worst financial crisis in the late 1990s. There is need to transmit positive messages to the market forces as well as the industrialists and businessmen to check the current downfall. Difficult decisions are need of the hour but time also warrants that the economic team takes a holistic review of its policies. And to reduce the demand and supply gas of dollar in the market, the government should immediately ban the import of non-essential items.