Unchecked organ trade

Recently Punjab police have busted a gang for extracting and selling of bone marrow in the guise of blood test from young women. The Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and ordered the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the affected girls.

Unsurprisingly, this is just one aspect as we know there are numerous gangs of doctors and nurses involved in kidney sales and even kidnapping of newly born children in hospitals for sale to needy families. Apart from it, there are also reports of involvement of unscrupulous elements of the medical profession both from private and public health institutions.

According to a WHO report, the shortage of an indigenous supply of organs for legitimate transplant needs has led to the development of the international organ trade, where potential recipients travel abroad to obtain organs through commercial transactions.

Instead of awareness to save health and life of the innocent victims, federal and provincial governments should take quick measures to unmask and bring to book all those involved in such inhuman practices.

BABA FAIZ

Via email

Related