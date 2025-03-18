Uncertainty over Saim Ayub’s availability as Peshawar Zalmi include Mitchell Owen ahead of PSL

LAHORE – The uncertainty has surrounded about availability of Batsman Saim Ayub as Peshawar Zalmi has included Mitchell Owen before start of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Yesterday, the renowned Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, added Mitchell Owen, who had showcased an outstanding performance in the Big Bash League, to their squad while keeping him as a reserve player.

Mitchell Owen’s selection has left fans curious about whether Peshawar Zalmi’s opener, Saim Ayub, will be available to open alongside Babar Azam.

In the previous edition, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub formed excellent partnerships on several occasions, playing a key role in winning matches. Saim also bowled at various stages during the matches.

It may be mentioned here that during the tour of South Africa, opener Saim Ayub was injured and had to withdraw from the tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Saim Ayub’s participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) remains uncertain but he is focusing on his fitness under the supervision of trainer Hanif Malik.

On the other hand, in the 2024-25 edition of the Big Bash League, Mitchell Owen scored 452 runs at an average of 45.20 and an incredible strike rate of 203.60.

Unveiling of HBL PSL Trophy edition 10

Earlier, the HBL Pakistan Super League made history with a spectacular unveiling of its landmark 10th edition trophy, Luminara, in Karachi’s coastal waters. This unprecedented move marks a new milestone in the league’s legacy, symbolising innovation, resilience, brilliance, and the spirit of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

A striking masterpiece, Luminara is crafted from a single sheet of solid silver, precisely machined to create its intricate stone settings. Weighing 10 kilograms, the trophy is adorned with 22,850 high-luster zircon stones, reflecting the talented stars, passion, energy, and competitive excellence that define HBL PSL.

The name Luminara signifies illumination, derived from the Latin word ‘luminare’ meaning ‘torch’ and ‘lumens’ meaning ‘light.’ It embodies the league’s decade-long journey of leading the way for cricketing excellence and entertainment.

The unveiling was conducted in the open waters of the Arabian Sea, where a professional diver recovered a treasure chest from the deep sea with the support of the Pakistan Navy and handed over the prized trophy to HBL PSL stakeholders present in Karachi. The narrative signifies a breathtaking display symbolising the league’s depth, evolution, and unwavering spirit. This unique spectacle was witnessed by HBL and PCB officials, franchise representatives, and cricketers further amplifying the excitement leading up to HBL PSL X.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, “The unveiling of ‘Luminara’ at sea is a testament to the league’s commitment to innovation and excellence. As we celebrate a decade of HBL PSL, this trophy represents the league’s shining legacy and its bright future.”

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “The HBL Pakistan Super League has always been about pushing boundaries, both on and off the field. Just as the sea holds mysteries and depth, HBL PSL has been a deep reservoir of talent, resilience, and sportsmanship. This unique unveiling represents the depth of passion our players and fans bring to the game.”

The 10th edition of HBL PSL is set to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May. The opening match will be played between the defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.