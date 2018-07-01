Uncertainty dooms Kashmir today

Views from Srinagar

Eng Rashid

MANY of my critics wanted to know why I proposed Omer Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to join hands and form a government, despite knowing that both these parties have bulldozed Kashmiris and are in fact mother of all evils. I had never suggested NC and PDP to join hands as if I have any love last for their politics or policies.

But the way Mehbooba was shown door could only add to the perception that nothing is possible without the blessings of New Delhi. Many pro-resistance groups and intellectuals claim Mehbooba Mufti being ousted has nothing doing with the resistance movement, but the fact is as long as Kashmiris vote for Mehbooba Mufti, Omer Abdullah or anyone else their every day in power matters and whatsoever their failures and successes have a lot to do with Kashmiris, their own followers, who vote in large numbers and at the same time also chant pro-resistance slogans everywhere. It is for Kashmiris to decide that if they believe New Delhi is misleading world community by their large participation in elections, why do they still vote and if they have their own reasons and compulsions to vote, why don’t they make their representatives accountable. Kashmiris cannot eat the cake by voting for NC and PDP and try to have it by abusing them; calling the disgraceful dismissal of their elected leaders from late Sheikh Sahab to Mehbooba Mufti an irrelevant issue.

If NC and PDP seek a resolution within Indian constitution, both have blinded and killed Kashmiris in numbers, both have joined hands with NC and Congress from time to time what stops them from joining hands, if not for resolution of Kashmir dispute but at least to restore and retain some self-respect of people of the state. NC and PDP seem to be of firm belief that even on minor issues related to governance and law and order nothing lies in the hands of state government, that is why we could not see any Mamta Banerjee, Arvind Kajerwal or Chandra Babu Naidoo in Kashmir; even we could not find a Rabdi Devi here.

For both these main regional leaders everyday sun rises from north block and sets in south block. NC, PDP joining hands and then talking sense can still make a difference and those rejecting their significance viz-a-viz Kashmir issue are unrealistic till the time Kashmiris decide not to vote and make election process if not impossible but insignificant by remaining away from electoral politics. New Delhi by throwing Mehbooba to dustbin has drawn the lines and we need to understand that if New Delhi doesn’t hesitate from throwing those out of power whom it not only calls its own people but on occasions has begged them to participate in elections, how much accommodative and respectful it must be towards separatists.

Kashmiris being put in a jail with their human rights and self respect suspended, have to avail all options and must be on their toes to make New Delhi understand that Kashmiris are not a saleable commodity. The least my efforts to put forward the suggestion of NC joining hands with PDP have yielded, is that both stand exposed as they gave cold shoulder to the suggestion. Every Kashmiri is duty bound to put valid questions to its leaders otherwise it would always be easy not for only New Delhi but their proxies in Kashmir to use votes, sacrifices and sentiments of Kashmiris for their own agendas and interests.

The two main regional parties need to wake up from the deep slumbers and either must pursue with honesty for the rights of Kashmiris or Kashmiris need to take a call on whether to vote or not. Nothing is going to change unless NC and PDP do not change their own way of thinking and try to take care of their self respect. New Delhi is very much busy in making new experiments in J&K with the only intention to create confusions, divide and deprive Kashmiris and pitch Kashmiris against each other. Let the masses rise to the occasion and rather than fighting each other they need to make the direction that leadership give up the agenda of appeasement and apologies so that things take a better shape in future.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[Writer Eng Rashid is MLA Langate, Srinagar]