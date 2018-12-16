Unbridled crime

According to statistics, around 35 million Pakistanis are active on social media networks. And this number is increasing rapidly. The reason for this growth is ‘freedom of criticism without check and balance on user’s content.’ Nowadays, many fake news stories go viral because users do not verify them before sharing it. And in recent times Government has encountered some cases of cyber bullying.

Apart from harming and hurting others, it’s also damaging one’s own life in the form of social isolation, Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) and psychological diseases like depression, anxiety, etc. We are the first generation of social media evolution and are not completely aware of its negative impact, so it should be used with complete care and responsibility. A month ago, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Govt has planned to make ‘Social Media Regulatory Body’ to regulate social industry in Pakistan.

JABRAN ALI GORAYA

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp