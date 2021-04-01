Unban TikTok, Peshawar High Court orders PTA

The Peshawar High Court has lifted the ban after three weeks on popular video streaming app TikTok.

Justice Qaiser Khan, in a brief verdict, announced that the application can be unblocked but “indecent” content should not be posted on it. The PHC Chief Justice also directed D.G PTA to take stern steps to remove “inappropriate” content from the video-sharing platform. The court adjourned the hearing till May 25.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted in accordance with the development.

“Pesh HC has suspended the operation of single bench judgment, ban on @TikTok_Paki has been lifted, my submission is let’s be very careful while taking decisions that may affect Economic future of Pak, we need a framework to encourage int companies so to make Pak their investment hub,” wrote the minister.

Pesh HC has suspended the operation of single bench judgement,ban on @TikTok_Paki has been lifted,my submission is lets be very careful while taking decisions that may effect Economic future of Pak,we need a framework to encourage int companies so to make Pak their investment hub — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2021

On March 11, Pakistan banned TikTok for the second time after a bench of the Peshawar High Court directed the officials to ban the video-sharing platform over unethical and immoral content.

Read more