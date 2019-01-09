For a long time, students of Atta Shad Degree College have been facing residential problem owing to the closed hostels. Due to unavailability of hostels, students have to stay in quarters; as a result, they face numerous problems besides paying an extra amount of money. Some of the students cannot afford to stay in quarters; consequently, they are left with no other option, but to quit pursuing education. Though students are being provided quality education, unfortunately, college hostels have been closed since 2014. Students from different areas of the district are living in colonies and quarters instead of college hostels. The new government is highly implored to take concrete initiatives and come up with a workable plan to reopen college hostels so that the doors of opportunities for the students should be opened.

CHAKAR RAFIQUE

Ball Nigwar Turbat

Share on: WhatsApp