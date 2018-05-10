I live at Wah Cantt and I have noticed the people building unauthorised speed breakers on roads without permission from concerned authorities. These speed breakers are so high that drivers are unable to cross them. Similarly, the speed breakers installed on roads badly destroy the suspension of vehicles, although, constacting unauthorised speed breakers is a crime. The concerned authorities are requested to take notice of this issue and bring some other solution for restricting overspeeding of the vehicles. The people who build speed breakers without taking official permission should be helde accountabile. If building a speed breakers is absolutely necessary, then there should be some specifications prescribed which should be adhered to at any cost.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

