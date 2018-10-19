Unannounced power outage irks citizens

Staff Reporter

Badin

Unannounced long hours electricity break down in Badin and adjoining areas has caused several hurdles for citizens of Badin. Commercial and domestic consumers were suffered of such long hour’s power outages.

Residents of different localities of Badin were sustaining shortage of water while business community was tolerating economic loss of halted business. Residents of Cantt road and Gharibabad were also suffered due nonfunctional electric transformer and closure of phases.

On the other hand despite of repeated attempts by elected councilors, citizens and journalists, Hesco Badin authorities were paying no heed to resolve the issue and neglecting the matter deliberately.

