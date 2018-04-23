The people of Karachi are continuously facing the problem of load shedding but for last one month this problem has become immense as unannounced load shedding continues day and night .In some parts of the city announced load shedding goes up to 12 hours with additional hours of unannounced load shedding.

Due to this people have to face a lot of problems Load shedding causes a great loss, discomfort and inconvenience. The production of our mills and factories suffers much. Agricultural is also affected and pumps can’t work to supply water. The load shedding is greatly destroying the economy of Pakistan and is really disturbing the normal routine life of Karachi.

RAMSHA REHAN

Karachi

