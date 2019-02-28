Unaffordable war

Pakistan and India are at the verge of war owing to recent intensity arose after killings of Indian army personnel in Pulwama and being nuclear powers, destruction after the war would be unimaginable.

India has put blame on Pakistan over the killing of her army personnel. In fact, this is the frustration of Indian Prime Minister, politicians and Army Chief that despite pressing the endeavours of Kashmiris who have been fighting for their right of self-determination have so far badly been failed. India should learn a lesson from America that has finally announced ceasefire after fighting a 17-year long war with Taliban.

India should realize that America which is supposed to be the super-power of the world and Taliban who neither have latest weapons nor troops finally has agreed over table talks as fighting war is not the solution of resolving issues.

It is inexplicable that how India can afford to fight a war against Pakistan which is nuclear power and it has clearly been stated by our Prime Minister as well as DG ISPR that Pakistan would retaliate in a befitting manner and ready to stun India. Last but not least, neighbouring countries of both arch-rival countries should play their due role to stop this expected war as if nuclear weapons are used which would be indispensable, it would be holocaust. One should not forget that in Japan, still some babies are born with some sort of abnormalities as America had fallen nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki way back in 1945.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

