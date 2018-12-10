Unacceptable logic of Dunford

FOREIGN occupation and presence of alien troops is at the

roots of the conflict in Afghanistan but the US military chief Joseph Dunford has once again vowed that he would not recommend withdrawal of US troops from that country as, according to his claims, this would create instability in South Asia and give terrorists the space to plan another attack on the American people. In an interview, he said that is why he recommended maintaining US military presence in Afghanistan as long as it takes to stabilise the war-torn country.

This is strange and unacceptable logic to colonize a sovereign and independent country. No doubt, some countries of the world too are rendering the same advice to Washington but contrary to their stated reasoning they want the US to remain entangled into Afghan quagmire. The conflict in Afghanistan began with the Soviet occupation of the country and later the United States replaced the USSR as aggressor and this change makes no difference to Afghan people who are bitterly opposed to foreign subjugation. The Afghan crisis can end the day all foreign troops leave Afghanistan and allow Afghan people to decide their own fate and destiny. At best, a UN-supervised mechanism should be in place to oversee transition to a democratic set-up that ensures representation of all segments of Afghan society and there is no discrimination on the basis of good or bad elements. After all, bad elements in other countries continue to live and participate in the affairs of those countries and this should also be the case of Afghanistan. The remarks of US military leader have come at a time when there are prospects of progress on some kind of negotiated settlement following willingness of the United States and the Afghan Government to try this course. Pakistan has formally been requested to extend support for the purpose and its military and civilian leadership have repeatedly expressed their resolve to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the problem. Complete withdrawal of foreign troops should also be the part of the deal, otherwise there can’t be durable peace in Afghanistan.

