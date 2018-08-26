Unable to understand local govt deptt statements, says Khwaja Izhar

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement‘’s (MQM-P) Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan on Monday has said that the statements made by the local government department were incomprehensible and is catering more to assumptions.

According to reports, MQM-P leader and former leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izhar also said that there is no proper system set for offal disposal in the metropolis and that he was simply unable to understand the statements made by the provincial ministry of local government.

He complained that the local body representatives are not being provided any support by the government and are therefore unable to perform their responsibilities efficiently.

Some political quarters have claimed that the government of Sindh had been unsuccessful in completely removing offal and hides of sacrifice animals from the streets of Karachi during the Eid ul Azha.

