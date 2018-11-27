UN women regional specialist calls on Shehla Raza

Staff Reporter

Visiting Regional Communication Specialist UN Women Thailand Ms. Montina Narkvichien today met with Sindh Minister for Women Development Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza at her office. She remained with her for some time and discussed the matters of mutual interest particularly matters relating to women rights, laws and issues.

The Minister Syeda Shehla Raza briefed her about the ongoing activities in connection with International Day for elimination of violence against women, 16 days activism provincial plan launched from 25th November to December 10. During the period 42 different programs of awareness, career counseling, workshops, displays and sittings regarding women laws and rights in collaboration of 12 different NGOs including UN Women is also participating in many programs and events, are being organized by the Women Development Department throughout the province.

Ms. Montina Narkvichien has appreciated the efforts and provincial plan throughout the Sindh, hope that UN Women is supporting in their endeavours and close contact with the WDD at every level to achieve the desired results of the Provincial Plan.

On the occasion Communication Officer Habib Asghar and Provincial Coordinator UN Women Sindh Mr. Kapil presented campaign book to the Minister WDD Syeda Shehla Raza while Ms. Montina Narkvichien decorated the badge “Say no to Sexual Harassment # HearMe Too”.

