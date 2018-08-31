UN Women launches ‘Handicap Int’l project to empower women with disabilities’

UN Women Pakistan, a United Nations organization Friday launched a project titled ‘Handicap International Project to Empower Women with Disabilities’. A project dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women, and Handicap International entered into a partnership to work together to increase the recognition of persons with disabilities (PWDs) as rights holders, decrease vulnerability, stigma and discrimination associated with disability, increase the capacity of Disable Persons Organizations (DPOs) to help them generate evidence and engage in protecting the rights and support delivery of services for PWDs at provincial and national levels said a press release issued here.

The initiative will specifically focus on creating awareness and linkages with relevant institutions, generating access to services and support. An implementing partner agreement for this initiative ‘Moving from Charity Model to Rights Based Work – Delivering as ONE for Empowerment of Women with Disabilities’ was signed by Jamshed M. Kazi, Country Representative UN Women and Angelina Robinson, Programme Director Handicap International, in a ceremony. World Health Organization estimates that about fifteen percent of Pakistan’s total population, over thirty million people, are living with different types of disabilities. Around fifty percent of persons with disabilities are women, of which seventy percent live in rural areas with no or limited access to essential services. Funded by the UN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, this two-year joint project will be implemented in close collaboration with International Labour Organization and UN Volunteers in three districts of Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad (Federal Capital). The pilot project will work closely with the Ministry of Human Rights, other government bodies, civil society, industry, corporate/private sector, potential employers, academia, and technical and vocational training institutions to make efforts for increased accessibility of work places to WWDs in terms of physical access, capacity building, entrepreneurship opportunities, as well as addressing the behavioral and social barriers and stigmas attached to WWDs that hinder equal opportunities and participation for women with disabilities.—APP

