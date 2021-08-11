UN warns of possible war crimes

The UN human rights chief Tuesday urged an end to the Taliban offensive on Afghan cities and said her office was receiving reports of possible war crimes. “The Taliban must cease their military operations in cities.

Unless all parties return to the negotiating table and reach a peaceful settlement, the already atrocious situation for so many Afghans will become much worse,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

The Taliban s sweeping takeover of cities and districts “have struck fear and dread into the population,” she said, warning that the proliferation of pro-government militias mobilised against the Taliban could also put civilians at risk. “We know that urban warfare results in scores of civilians being killed.—AFP