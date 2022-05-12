UN urged to take note of illegal ‘delimitation’ in IIOJK

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the United Nations Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the grave implications of the illegal ‘delimitation’ of IIOJK by India, calling it India’s sinister ploy to reducing the representation of Muslims.

As part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to internationally highlight the alarming situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, the foreign minister addressed the letter to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General on illegal “delimitation” exercise in IIOJK by India.

The letter apprises them, in particular, of India’s sinister ploy of reducing the representation of Muslims through the unlawful ‘delimitation’ exercise in IIOJK.