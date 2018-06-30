UN urged to regard Kashmiris’ aspirations

Geneva

Speakers including Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and advocate Ayoub Rathor have urged the UN to regard the aspirations of Kashmiri people and ascertain their political destiny through right to self-determination.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and advocate Ayoub Rathor addressing the UN Road Conference held in Geneva in a joint voice said it is duty of the international community and UN to implement the resolutions passed in highest institution of the world.

The participants insisted the world body to come to the rescue of subjugated people of occupied Kashmir and help people to restore their dignity and political destiny.—KMS