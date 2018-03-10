UN urged to help settle Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) was held at Botingo in Baramulla and was chaired of party leader, Abdul Majeed Dar.

The party President, Muhammad Sultan Magray addressing the meeting via phone demanded of the United Nations to fulfill its commitments on Kashmir and press India to implement the UN resolutions to prevent further bloodshed in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces’ personnel.

The participants of the meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and pledged to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Abdul Majeed Dar, Fida Hussain and Manzoor Ahmed Butt also spoke on the occasion while Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Abdul Aziz Butt, Javaid Ahmed Dar, Tariq Ahmed Sofi and others attended the meeting.—KMS