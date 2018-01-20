UN team due to check progress of sanctions on banned outfits

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A special team of the United Nations Security Council is likely to visit Pakistan next month to check the progress made by the country on sanctions slapped on different proscribed outfits including Jammat-ud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

According to sources, Pakistani officials will brief the visiting UN delegation of the implementation regarding the ban on the organisations.

On the UN list, there are twenty-seven organizations and thirty-five individuals operating allegedly from Pakistan. The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, the network of JuD, , Lashkar-e-Taiba and other organisations and individuals.

It emerged on 1st January, the Pakistani government had banned companies and individuals from making donations to JuD, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation, and other organisations on the UNSC sanctions list.

According to a notification issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), all companies have been prohibited from donating cash to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee’s consolidated list.

Earlier this month, the interior ministry released a list of all the blacklisted outfits giving the warning that aiding and abetting any of the mentioned blacklisted organisations, financially or otherwise would also be considered a crime. Hence, people should avoid giving them charity.

The list came after the government also made a decisive move against proscribed organisations that were still working undercover. The government prohibited fundraising as well as social, political, welfare and religious activities being carried by proscribed organisations and individuals despite the ban. Islamabad police also reported to have registered First Information Reports (FIR) against those putting up FIF banners in the capital.