UN to take strict notice of grave human rights violations against Kashmiris: President

ISLAMABAD :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Friday urged the United Nations (UN) to take strict notice of grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces against Kashmir. In an interview with private news channel, the President said that continuing Indian brutalities are a cause of deep anguish and pain for the Kashmiris and a slur on respect for human rights globally. He also urged the international community to force Indian to put an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly, he said. “Indian unethical and unprofessional approach across the LoC continues terrorizing civilians,” he added. Masood Khan said Indian aggression is a violation of Geneva Convention and an open breach of the ceasefire agreement. The voice of the Kashmiri people would never be suppressed as the next generation of Kashmiris have taken it upon themselves to secure their freedom from Indian oppression, he said.

Orignally published by APP