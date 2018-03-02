UN Syria envoy not ‘giving up’ as Ghouta reels

Beirut

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday that the UN has not given up and will not give up in asking for a full implementation of the resolution calling for a 30- day cease-fire in Syria.

De Mistura also said that the UN is particularly pushing for convoy access to eastern Ghouta, because “otherwise this becomes a copy of Aleppo.”

He added that ideas about setting up a Syrian constitutional committee will be shared in the next few days.

De Mistura’s humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said diplomats from 23 states attending a humanitarian meeting on Thursday had been given a blunt message: “You are failing to help us help civilians in Syria.”

The UN Security Council, including President Bashar Assad’s strongest ally Russia, passed a resolution on Saturday calling for a 30-day countrywide cease-fire, but it has not come into effect, with Moscow and Damascus saying they are battling members of terrorist groups excluded from the truce.—Agencies