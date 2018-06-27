UN stop genocide in IOK: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, saying that the human blood is being spilled ruthlessly in Kashmir has urged the United Nations to intervene and stop this bloodshed.

Muhammad Yasin Malik who was arrested by the Indian police on Monday morning in Srinagar, in a statement said that the UN and the international community needed to intervene and stop India’s naked aggression in occupied Kashmir.

The JKLF Chairman while referring to the UN’s recent report on human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir said, “Today, the United Nations Humans Rights Council is in session at Geneva, and the suppressed Kashmiris are eagerly looking towards it. We urge UNHRC to have a human heart and sympathetic look towards oppressed Kashmiris and intervene in stopping their genocide.”

Kashmiris are being killed, maimed, jailed, tortured, humiliated and denied their birth right to freedom and right to self-determination and it is incumbent upon the UN to follow its positive report with concrete steps to help the Kashmiri people realize their self-determination and address the long-pending issue, he said.

The JKLF chief said, the Indian forces have expedited bloodbath in occupied Kashmir apparently at the behest of their political masters who want to take advantage in upcoming elections by killing more and more Kashmiris. He expressed solidarity with those families who lost their dear ones in the last few days, saying that the pain and agony inflicted on these families is huge “but we want to assure them that the whole nation stands with them at this hour of grief and sorrow.”—INP