UN special envoy, EU parliament members briefed on Kashmir

Geneva

Kashmiri representatives briefed Michel Frost, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders and European Parliament members during the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

A Kashmiri delegation comprised Sardar Amjad Yousuf, Hassan-al-Banna, Advocate Parvez Ahmed Shah, Shameem Shawl and Professor Shagufta Ashraf informed Michel Frost about the situation of human rights defenders in occupied Kashmir where the rights activists especially journalists and lawyers were harassed, intimidated and detained by Indian occupation forces.

The delegation also discussed the denial of travel documents to political leaders and human rights defenders. The issues like suspension of internet services and media gags were also discussed at length. It was brought into the notice of Special Rapporteur that India in 2017, under the colonial British law, Indian Telegraphic Act, 1885, suspended internet service 42 times in Kashmir and thereby deprived the people from the valuable right of freedom of speech and expression.

The delegation also drew the attention of Special Rapporteur towards the recent fake encounter in Shopian where six innocent Kashmiris lost their lives, and the arrest of noted human rights defender, Parvez Imroz.—KMS