UN speaks for Rohingyas

THERE was never any doubt about who was behind the genocide of defenceless Rohingyas of Myanmar but the latest conclusion of the UN investigators has put seal to reports that the State was involved in the crime against humanity. They say Myanmar’s military carried out mass killing and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingyas with ‘genocidal intent’ and the Commander-in-Chief and five Generals should be prosecuted for these gravest crimes under international law.

It is for the first time that the United Nations has explicitly called for Myanmar officials to face genocide charges over their campaign against the Rohingyas and is likely to deepen the country’s isolation. The details given by UN investigators of what happened to Rohingyas are hair-raising and should be an eye-opener for all those who claim to be champions of human rights. There have been countless authentic reports by neutral international media about brutalities against these innocent souls but influential members of the international community preferred not listening to their plight for reasons best known to them. It is now time for them to act and implement recommendations by the UN investigators. A meeting of the UN Security Council should be convened to discuss the report and to firm up recommendations which include imposition of an arms embargo on Myanmar, subjecting its officials to targeted sanctions and set up an ad-hoc tribunal to try suspects or refer them to the ICC in The Hague.

This is a test case for UN Security Council as it has been acting selectively in the past to serve the interests of major powers and ignored fundamental human rights of minorities in some countries and regions. The OIC should play its role at the UN to get these recommendations implemented in letter and in spirit. In the meanwhile, Rohingyas are living a miserable life in camps in Bangladesh and a world-wide campaign is needed to raise necessary resources for their proper care and their ultimate rehabilitation in their native areas.

Share on: WhatsApp