UN snub showed decline in US influence: Iran

Tehran

A senior Iranian official has hailed a recent UN resolution on Jerusalem al-Quds, saying its approval showed a decline in Washington’s influence on the international stage.

“At the United Nations and the General Assembly, the US failed to secure even a single ‘Yes’ vote,” in favor of changing Israel’s “capital,” despite all advance warnings to its allies, said Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday.

In a highly controversial policy shift, US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that Washington was recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and was preparing to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

The announcement triggered global condemnations and protests. Left isolated at the UN Security Council, the US was forced on December 18 to use its veto after Britain and all other members of the body voted for a binding resolution condemning Trump’s move. After the veto, a similar, but non-binding, resolution was put to vote at the General Assembly last week, which was overwhelmingly approved, with 128 in favor, 9 against and 35 abstentions.

This is while prior to the General Assembly vote, the US had threatened that it would “take names of those who vote to reject Jerusalem recognition.”

PressTV-UNGA unanimously votes against US move on al-Quds The United Nations General Assembly has voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli “capital.”

Velayati further described the global support for the anti-US measure as “unprecedented,” saying the Security Council’s vote “was even met with criticism from the Americans themselves concerning a decline in the United States’ influence at the UN.”

“Major European Union countries unanimously voted against the US. That gives rise to a question as to what caused the change in their views.—Agencies