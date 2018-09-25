UN should start mission in Kashmir: Farooq

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has expressed concern over the belligerent attitude of India, cancellation of talks with Pakistan, war slogans, savagery and killings of innocent youth in occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the killings, desecration of dead bodies by Indian troops, cow vigilantism and mob-lynching of Muslims across India as dreadful signs for peace, peaceful resolution of political disputes especially Kashmir, flourishing of trade and civilization, and scientific developmental activities in the under-developed world.

He said, “The core issue of the region is how to grant the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and stop human rights violations by Indian police and army in the region.”

“The UN has a road-map in the form of fundamental resolutions of the Security Council and it’s in the best interests of peace and stability in the region that the world body brings together all the three parties to find out a peaceful resolution to stop bloodshed and deescalate tension between the warring nuclear states in Asia.”

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani urged the UN to restart its mission in Kashmir at the earliest.—KMS

