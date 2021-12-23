UN should implement recommendations of Russell Tribunal on Kashmir: KCEU

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has applauded the recommendations of the Russell Tribunal on Kashmir in Sarajevo and called upon the UN to implement them.

Russell Tribunal on Kashmir which was jointly initiated by Russell Foundation London and Kash-mir Civitas and other civil society organizations in the Bosnian capital from 17-19 December, was at-tended by various experts of region and global af-fairs, scholars and opinion makers from different parts of the world last weekend.

The final state-ments of the judges of the tribunal emphasized that the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a serious matter of concern for the whole humanity as genocide and rape, unlawful detention and mass blinding and other crimes against the hu-manity are being used as weapons of war by India.

The JKEU Chairman Ali Raza Syed, who at-tended Russell Tribunal on Kashmir in Bosnia and delivered a lecture on crimes against the humanity in IIOJK, in a statement issued in Brussels while commenting on the judgments of the tribunal said, the tribunal accurately accepted the facts about IIOJK, which is witnessing worse crimes against the humanity.—KMS