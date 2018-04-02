UN should censure India in Kashmir: Farooq Rehmani

MUZAFFARABAD : Indian army which slaughtered about seventeen Kashmiri youth in Dargad (Shopian) and Kachdoor(Islamabad) villages, wounding scores in their most dreadful operations, should be held accountable by the UN and urged to demilitarize the zone entirely and immediately.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Chairman J&K People’s Freedom League and former Convener All parties Hurriyat Conference (AJK) said on Monday.

While condemning strongly the latest and bloodiest carnage of the year in the South Kashmir, he warned that Indian government of Modi in her bid to eliminate the Muslim youth might launch more military operations in search of a thrust solution on the people of Kashmir.

And, the gory events would not stop till the Hidutva regime perfected the bloodbath. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani urged upon Pakistan to take into confidence her closest friends, initiate solid actions in this regard without delay. He said equally, the UN, the EU, the OIC and the leaders of US, Russia, China, Japan; etc should put their heads together on the volcanic regional situation created by India’s intransigence over Kashmir.

In a statement, he said, “A UN delegation should visit the affected families to talk to the people and notes their pulse and pathos in this situation.”

Orignally published by NNI