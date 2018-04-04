UN SG should press India to stop genocide: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday said the statement of United Nation Secretary-General on civilian killings in Kashmir was welcome but of little consolation to the people of the Valley who are facing brutal oppression of Indian state.

Mirwaiz tweeted: “UN Secretary General (UN SG) @antonioguterres statement of concern over the killings in #Kashmir is welcome but of little consolation to the people facing brutal oppression and eagerly waiting for the UN to intervene and impress on Govt of India to stop the genocide & address the dispute (sic).”

Kashmir is witnessing a complete shutdown since last three days against the civilian and militant killings.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Monday extended the strike against the killings by a day and stated that the Hurriyat leaders would move towards the Shopian on April 4.

Protest rallies were also taken out across Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) on Monday to condemn the killings in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the districts of Doda and Kishtwar are also observing a shutdown against the killings Tuesday. The areas of Banihal are also observing a complete shutdown today against the civilian killings.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal have also been suspended. Meanwhile, the education department have ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Tuesday.

Kashmir University also postponed all the exams scheduled on Tuesday and suspended the class work as a precautionary measure.

The government forces shot dead thirteen militants and four civilians in three different gunfight in two districts of south Kashmir on Sunday.

Three army men were also killed during the gunfights. Over 207 civilians were injured on Sunday and Monday during various clashes across south Kashmir.

The slain militants were identified as: Adil Ahmed Thoker (Age 23) of Humhuna, Shopian; Zubair Turray (Age 26) of Shopian; Rayees Ahmed Thoker (Age 22) of Padarpora, Shopian; Nazim Dar (Age 18) of Nagbal, Shopian; Yawar Itoo (Age 19) of Safanagri, Shopian; Ubaid Shafi Malla (Age 19) of Trenz, Shopian; Rouf Bashir Khanday (Age 21) of Darhuna, Anantnag; Ishfaq Ahmad Malik (Age 23) of Pinjoora, Shopian; Aedimad Fayaz Malik of Amshipura, Shopian; Mohammad Aqib Malik (Age 20) of Rangat, Kulgam;

Sameer Ahmed Lone of Hillow, Shopian; Gyas-ud-Din Thokar (Age 28) of Padarpur, Shopian; Ishfaq Ahmed Thokar (Age 25) of Padarpura, Shopian;

The slain civilians were identified as: Zubair Ahmad Bhat (Age 22) of Gopalpora, Kulgam; Mehraj-ud-Din Mir (Age 28) of Okey, Kulgam; Mohammad Iqbal Bhat (Age 30) of Kasipora, Shopian; Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker (Age 38) of Dragad, Shopian;

Three army men were identified as: Sepoy Hetram; Gunner Nilesh Singh; Gunner Arvindar Kumar. Out of 20 people killed, 13 civilians and militants belong to district Shopian.—RK