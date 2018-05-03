UN Security Council wants Rohingya’s safe return

They face killing biases in Buddhist Myanmar

Yangon

A UN Security Council delegation on Wednesday visited Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled military-led violence, and urged the government to improve the security conditions for the return of the refugees.

Around 700,000 Rohingya fled their homes to squalid camps in Bangladesh last year as Myanmar’s army launched a brutal crackdown following insurgent attacks on security posts.

State television showed the ambassadors touring the border area. Traveling by helicopter, they visited two villages, one transit center and one reception camp, where refugees who return will initially be housed. They also met with members of different groups affected by the violence, including Rakhine Buddhists, Hindus and some Muslims who did not flee.

The ambassadors visited refugees in Bangladesh over the weekend, and on Monday held talks with Myanmar officials, including the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and military commander-in-chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

At a news conference in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw, before flying out of the country, the ambassadors reminded Myanmar’s government of its obligations as a member of the United Nations. The envoys represent the 15 countries making up the Security Council, the UN’s most powerful body.

“We are not asking Myanmar government something new. They are a member of the United Nations and they are a member and state party to many UN conventions. The return of refugees should be in conformity with international standards,” said Kuwait’s representative, Mansour Al-Otaibi.

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed in December to begin repatriating the refugees in January, but there were concerns among rights groups and Rohingya that they would be forced to return and face unsafe conditions in Myanmar.

In its counterinsurgency sweeps in Rakhine state after the attacks last August on security personnel, Myanmar’s military was accused of massive human rights violations, including rape, killing, torture, and the burning of Rohingya homes, that UN and US officials have called ethnic cleansing. Thousands are believed to have died.

The Rohingya face official and social discrimination in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, which denies most of them citizenship and basic rights because they are looked on as immigrants from Bangladesh, even though many settled in Myanmar generations ago.

“Basically the message we convey is it is very important to improve the security conditions for the return of the refugees, and also collaboration with the international organization, particularly the United Nations,” said Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, ambassador of Peru. “And we also mentioned the importance of the investigation regarding what happened here before the refugees went to Bangladesh.”

The UN refugee agency and Bangladesh recently finalized a memorandum of understanding that said the repatriation process must be “safe, voluntary and dignified, in line with international standards.” The Security Council delegation has asked Myanmar’s government to sign the memorandum as well.—Agencies