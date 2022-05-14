UN Security Council condemns killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

New York: The United Nations Security Council has unanimously condemned the killing of Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank.

The statement also urged for “an early, complete, transparent, and impartial investigation” into her murder, a rare example of a Security Council agreement on a subject involving Israel.

The UN’s Human Rights Office has also demanded a thorough and independent inquiry into the death, claiming it may have been a war crime.

China was successful in convincing the US to remove language criticising abuses against journalists around the world, protecting their independence, and encouraging their safety while reporting military activities.

The final text said that “journalists should be protected as civilians”.

