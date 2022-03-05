UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar blast

57 worshipers were martyred and more than 200 were left injured in a suicide bomb attack on a mosque during Jummah prayer in the heavily congested market of Qissa Khawani Peshawar on Friday.

Expressing his horror on the attack, the Secretary-General said in a tweet that houses of worship should be havens, not targets.

Houses of worship should be havens, not targets. I condemn today’s horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 4, 2022

He expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack and solidarity with the people of Pakistan.