UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar blast

57 worshipers were martyred and more than 200 were left injured in a suicide bomb attack on a mosque during Jummah prayer in the heavily congested market of Qissa Khawani Peshawar on Friday.

Expressing his horror on the attack, the Secretary-General said in a tweet that houses of worship should be havens, not targets.

He expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack and solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

