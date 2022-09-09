UN Secretary-General arrives in Islamabad

Islamabad: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Islamabad in the wee hours of Friday on a two-day official visit.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar received the UN Secretary-General at the Islamabad Airport.

Upon his arrival, UN Secretary General @antonioguterres was received by MOS @HinaRKhar in #Islamabad. UNSG is on a #SolidarityVisit to #Pakistan from 9-10 September 2022 to express support in wake of devastating #FloodsInPakistan. 🇵🇰🤝🇺🇳#UNSGinPak pic.twitter.com/pKo7Tk6ZAY — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) September 8, 2022

The UN SC is in Pakistan to express solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc and killed more than 1300 people across the country so far.

Upon his arrival, Antonio Guterres appealed to the world community for massive support to respond to the climate catastrophe that Pakistan has been facing.

I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 8, 2022

Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that during the visit, the UN Secretary-General will have meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by climate change.

The UN SC will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe. He will interact with displaced families in the field and oversee the UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the government’s rescue and relief efforts for millions of affected people.

