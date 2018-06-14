UN, Russia, Iran, Turkey to mull Syrian constitutionality

Geneva

Senior officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Geneva on June 18-19 for consultations with the United Nations about setting up a constitutional committee for Syria, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said in a statement here on Wednesday.

He will invite other countries for relevant discussions in due course, the statement said. De Mistura is tasked with picking membership of the committee, which is expected to rewrite the Syrian constitution, paving the way for new elections as part of a post-war political reform.

Observers in Middle East conflict sees it as a positive forward move to help solve the Syrian bloodiest turmoil in history.—Agencies