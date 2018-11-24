UN role to help resolve Kashmir dispute sought

Our Correspondent

Mirpur (Ajk)

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life Saturday thronged city streets in the State’s metropolis to stage protest demonstration, followed by a mammoth rally against the Indian atrocities and killing of youngsters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The protest demonstration was arranged by Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir. While taking out a procession, the protestors chanted slogans against killing of six innocent youngsters in Bejj Bihara of district Islamabad in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Chairman Pasbaan e Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that Government of India and Indian occupied forces have become open enemies of Kashmiri Youth, saying that recent killing of six innocent youngsters in Bejj Bihara is an exposed indication of state terrorism in IOK. He uttered that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and Indian armed forces are deliberately targeting Youth in Kashmir to change Muslim majority areas into minority under their designed conspiracy. He said, “Educated youngsters including Ph.d scholars, Professors and engineers who are the performing their starring role for Kashmir freedom movement are main target of Indian armed forces, Indian Government also targeting hurriyat leaders besides other civilians by their secret agencies who raise voice for freedom.” He reiterated that recent killing of Mir Hafeez Ullah also exemplify Indian state terrorism.

“Illegal and unjustified house arrest and imprisonments of Hurriyat leaders is to sabotage the ongoing freedom movement in IOK, India threatens Youngsters in Kashmir to maintain her occupation in Jammu and Kashmir” Ghazali maintained.

Moreover, he expressed his deep concerns over the silence of United Nations on Kashmir issue, saying that OIC and other human rights organizations role regarding Kashmir dispute is very despondent, “recent UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) report on Kashmir should not remain on table like UN resolutions since 1949 as the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is deteriorating and UN intervention to resolve this issue before long is inevitable” he added.

He demanded that UN must send its observer group to Kashmir to acquire actual opinion and determination of the people of Kashmir according to UNHRC report. Commander Muhammad Azam Ghazi, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq ul Islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Qazi Shahid Hameed Advocate, Mir Imtiaz, Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Shehbaz, Dr. Manzoor and others also addressed the protest procession.

